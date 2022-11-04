PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The SEC Women’s Soccer Championship matchup is set. The tournament will come to close Sunday at 1 p.m. on SEC Network in Pensacola.

The University of Alabama (19-1-1) continues its historic season with another milestone. The No. 1-seeded Crimson Tide will make its first appearance in the championship since 1995 against the No. 2-seeded South Carolina (12-3-5) Gamecocks.

The Crimson Tide rallied back from a one goal deficit against No. 5 seeded Vanderbilt on Thursday to make it to the final. Vanderbilt struck first with header into the top right corner from Peyton Cutshall. Less than five minutes later, Riley Mattingly Parker tied it at 1-1.

With 40 seconds left in the match, Gianna Paul was taken down in the 18-yard box, setting up a penalty. Parker second goal of the night gave the Crimson Tide the 2-1 lead and victory.

This is the second time the Crimson Tide has advanced to the SEC finals in program history.

The No. 2 seeded Gamecocks toppled Georgia on Thursday in penalty kicks following a 1-1 tie through regulation. Catherine Barry was the first to get the Gamecocks on the board.

In the 75th minute, Georgia’s Dani Murguia hit a penalty kick to even things up at 1-1. In the penalty shootout, the Gamecocks dominated 4-1 advancing them to the championship game.

You can watch on SEC Network, which is available on TV and through the ESPN+ App.