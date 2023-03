CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County jury has convicted a Flomaton, Ala. man in the death of a man in Century.

Timothy Johnson was found guilty of manslaughter. He struck Christopher Hunter in the head with a propane tank in July 2021 on Hilltop Road in Century. Hunter died 10 days later at a Pensacola hospital.

Johnson will be sentenced May 11.