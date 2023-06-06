ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a Foley man was arrested Monday for a series of vehicle break-ins in the Three Waters Green neighborhood.

Andrew Gregory of Foley is facing 20 counts of charges ranging from burglary and theft, to criminal mischief.

Deputies arrested Gregory after a run-in with residents in the neighborhood off of Blue Angel Parkway. The residents spotted him trying to escape.

WKRG News 5 spoke to Carmen Hill and Joe Walters, who live in the area. They say the suspect almost hit Hill.

“He didn’t stop he just kept going, he almost hit her,” said Waters. “Then he went to the side of her and hit that gate. It was clear to me that he was trying to find a way out of here and he didn’t know where to go.”

Neighbors say it was a scary moment in what is normally a quiet neighborhood.

“I felt in danger,” said Hill. “He looked at me like he was trying to decide what to do. He didn’t know what to do, like he was going to get out and confront me because I saw something.”

Deputies say they found several stolen items in Gregory’s vehicle. Jail records show this is Gregory’s first arrest in Escambia County.