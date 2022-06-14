PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Columbiana, Ala. man was arrested after being accused of sexual battery inside a condo over the weekend.

Robert Carl Williams, 22, is charged with battery, sexual battery and indecent exposure. He was booked into and released Sunday on a $17,000 bond from the Escambia County Jail.

Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a sexual battery at a condo on Perdido Key Drive. The 25-year-old victim said she and some friends went to Flora Bama. When she returned to their condo, she went to sleep. She said she woke up in the middle of the night to Williams touching her inappropriately. She said she had to push back and tell him to stop. She said his advances went on for about 10 minutes. Williams then became agitated and left the room, according to the arrest report.

The next day, in text messages between the two, Williams acknowledged what happened, apologized and asked her to keep it between them, the arrest report states. The victim told deputies Williams would be leaving the next morning to go to Tuscaloosa.