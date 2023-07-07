PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — While the Blue Angels pilots wow the crowds with breathtaking maneuvers, there’s a man behind the scenes making sure it all runs smoothly.

This year, Paul Entrekin celebrates 30 years as the “Air Boss.”

“I’m kinda the ringmaster of a three-ring circus,” Entrekin said. “The director of the orchestra if you will. They make all the nice music and I’m just here keeping an eye on things and making sure that it goes smoothly and safely.”

Entrekin became a Naval Aviator in 1980 and later was a civilian airshow performer and a pilot for Delta Airlines. He stepped in to be the Blue Angels Air Boss in 1993 but he thought it was just going to be temporary.

“I flew a Russian MiG-15 on the airshow circuit and as a favor to the Air Boss who was working the show back then, I agreed to Air Boss for him one year and that evolved into another year and another year and another year and here we are 30 years later and I’m still doing it.”

Entrekin loves all the fan-favorite maneuvers like the “delta breakout” and the “diamond formation” but his favorite is the “high alpha pass” also known as the “tail stand.” It’s the slowest maneuver in the show at 125 miles per hour.

“I flew the hornet myself and to know what it’s capable of and to be able to demonstrate that slow speed is pretty amazing so that’s probably my favorite thing that they do..the high alpha pass,” he said.

Entrekin loves playing a part in the Blue Angels’ tradition of performing at home and he said he’ll keep coming back as long as they let him.

The Blue Angels Air Show starts at 11 a.m. with civilian acts followed by the Blue Angels jets flying at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, on Pensacola Beach.