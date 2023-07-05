PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola is taking action after another deadly fire over the weekend.

Mayor D.C. Reeves said Wednesday during his weekly news conference the American Red Cross will partner with the Pensacola Fire Department to get more smoke alarms into homes.

“We’ve got to do something,” Reeves said. “We know one of the big issues of fires and fatalities is not having the proper smoke alarm and the proper equipment for warnings…One of these is too many and we’ve been talking about a lot of them lately and so I don’t want us in any way to be complacent ..anything but urgent really.”

This announcement comes just a few days after a man died in a house fire Sunday on 8th Avenue. Another person and two pets died the same day in an RV on West Jackson Street in Escambia County.

In the city, this is the third person to die in a house fire since March.

“It’s just been, you know, a sad and unfortunate rash of house fires,” Reeves said.

The city will announce details soon on the Sound the Alarm program as they focus on neighborhoods that might not have working smoke alarms.

“We know that these kinds of things can affect even more specifically our Pensacola citizens in the underserved community and the lower income neighborhoods that either don’t have the equipment at all, can’t afford to do so, aren’t changing batteries out regularly,” Reeves said.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of Sunday’s fires.