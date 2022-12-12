PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As Baptist Hospital prepares to move to its new campus near Interstate 110 and Brent Lane next year, the city of Pensacola is working to re-develop the existing property on West Moreno Street.

“We talk about wanting to do something in attainable and affordable housing, here it is,” said Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves.

Baptist has chosen The Paces Foundation, a non-profit developer, to bring in housing in what’s already a residential area of the city.

“We’re really excited that we submitted a plan to Baptist Healthcare and we were selected as the development partner with them,” said Steve Bien with The Paces Foundation.

The plan is to build 102 units for seniors 55 and older and call it “Kupfrian Manor.” It would sit at Avery and North “H” Streets. The first floor would include community and business space.

“Our intention is to put commercial,” said Bien. “Some type of commercial and community space on the first floor to give it that sort of street scape and street environment that is inviting to both the tenants and the community.”

The monthly rent would range between $300 and $1,200. They will target people whose annual income is between $16,000 and $43,000.

Paces has three other housing complexes in Escambia County: Brownsville Manor, Fairfield Manor and Century Park Apartments.

The project is not guaranteed. The Paces Foundation is putting in an application to the Florida Housing Finance Corporation. It’s a highly competitive program but the city has put up $460,000 which gives them a better chance at being awarded the project.

Paces is working on several other projects involving affordable housing on Baptist’s West Moreno campus.