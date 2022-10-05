PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A new advanced technology company is expanding to Pensacola, offering 40 new jobs immediately.

Advanced Technology Recycling, headquartered in Illinois, is a multi-tier certified ITAD Management and electronic recycling company.

“We have a wide range of services,” said Brodie Ehresman, Director of Marketing. “We do a lot of different things for a lot of different companies.”

By being an International Traffic and Arms Regulations registered company, Ehresman said one of the things they do is work with the military to dispose equipment that should not get in the wrong hands.

“In those cases, the equipment gets destroyed, regardless of its value,” said Ehresman. “In the event that a company wants to recover value, we have a very good process that eliminates all of the client’s data and we can repurpose that equipment and recover value back to that client.”

With a location in Birmingham, Ala., Ehresman said they wanted to have a location based in the south, and Pensacola was a perfect fit.

“The location in Birmingham is super busy with our telecommunications platforms,” said Ehresman. “We are currently working with the FCC on their rip and replace program, where the Chinese telecommunications is ripped out and replaced. It’s like a $7 billion program that has been signed into law. So, we have been very busy with that. We needed to be in the south and we have been prospecting this area. With the amount of military and service people in this area and the skillsets that they possess, it was a very good fit for us.”

ATR is coming to Pensacola entirely on its expense. Ehresman said the company did not receive any tax incentives or other stimulus funding to make the expansion to the Panhandle.

“The importance of us showing that we aren’t taking any tax incentives shows our commitment to the community,” said Ehresman. “We are not going to come in and burden this community with any additional costs or tax breaks. We want to create value here. We’re so confident in this region we’re actually diverting millions of dollars in technology equipment a year to this facility from other territories. So, we are bringing the work and all we need is to be able to staff up and perform our duties.”

ATR is repurposing Marcus Pointe Commerce Park, a former call center in Pensacola, by turning it into an information technology asset disposition refurbishment center. The company said it plans to convert more than 300 cubicles in the facility into state-of-the-art testing and repair production. The company also plans to use the Pensacola facility to expand its mobile device and telecommunications platforms.

Ehresman said ATR plans to hire 40 people with the hopes of another 20 to follow in the months to come.

“These positions range all the way from commercial truck drivers to general warehouse workers with no skills,” said Ehresman. “We will provide the training. We are hiring supervisory positions, as well as a General Manager for this region. We are looking for technical people, administration assistants, compliance individuals and ecommerce positions. We really have a full range of people we are hiring. We have some people relocating here, but about 90% of the staff will be local people and people from the surrounding area.”

The company is holding a job fair onsite at 5060 Commerce Park Circle from 10 a.m., until 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 with interviews being conducted on-site.

Ehresman said they are currently prospecting Pensacola to become the new headquarters for the company.