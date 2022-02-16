PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Gas prices continue to rise across the country, including areas in Northwest Florida.

AAA said its data shows gas prices in Florida are the highest they’ve been in eight years. Prices in Northwest Florida are below the state average but still high.

“Gas prices are averaging about $3.50, which is about 31 cents more than what we were paying at the beginning of the year,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.

The cost of regular unleaded gas in Pensacola is averaging $3.46 a gallon. That’s a dollar more than the cost was a year ago. In Okaloosa County, regular gas averages $3.44 a gallon, up more than a dollar from last year.

But why?

“Gas prices have been on the rise largely due to rising crude oil prices. Prices have jumped just about 25% so far this year. The reason for that is global supply and demand,” Jenkins said.

“There’s much less supply out there in crude oil than there was before the pandemic. There was less demand due to global lockdowns because of the pandemic, and we just haven’t seen that oil come back yet.”

Those at the pump are paying the price.

“Since gas has gone up 20 to 30 cents in less than three months, it’s the difference of $5 to $10 every trip that I take,” said Milton resident Daniel Evans.

Evans said he’s struggling with cancer and trips to Pensacola for doctors appointments have been costly.

“No one can really get ahead with stuff like this. It’s not just gas. The housing market has gone up. Cost of living has gone up everywhere.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he’s working with lawmakers on getting Floridians some relief.

“We’re working to give a gas tax rebate or gas tax holiday for those who are suffering under high fuel prices, which will make a difference,” DeSantis said. “It will be about 25 cents a gallon.”

Jenkins said he believes gas prices will “get worse before they get better.”