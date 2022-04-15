ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Escambia County Fire Rescue were called to a house fire Friday, April 15 at the 2100 block of Mathison Road.

When firefighters arrived, flames and smoke were seen coming from the garage and spreading throughout the home. The fire was put out at 1:56 a.m. No one was injured during the fire, but the home was significantly damaged, “a total loss,” according to ECFR.

The smoke detectors inside the home went off, alerting the people inside. They were able to escape with their pets.

The cause of the fire was an electrical issue, according to ECFR.