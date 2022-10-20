PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The 2022 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show is coming to Naval Air Station Pensacola in November. Here is a guide on everything you need to know about this year’s 100 Years of Carrier Aviation show.

Event days:

Friday, Nov. 11

Saturday, Nov. 12

Event Times

8 a.m. – Gates open to the public

9:30 a.m. – Show begins

Admission Fee

Free – There is no admission or parking fee. The air show is open to the public.

Reserved seating is available for purchase here.

Parking

Once you enter the base, you will be guided to the nearest available parking area.

Buses will be available to shuttle spectators to the airfield from parking lots.

A limited number of handicapped parking spaces are available on a first come first serve basis. Patrons with handicapped licenses or hang tags will be directed by security guards upon entrance to Naval Air Station Pensacola to the parking area.

Traffic Expectations

NAS Pensacola said they are expecting more than 200,000 visitors during the air show weekend.

Expect traffic delays on Navy Blvd., Blue Angels Parkway and surrounding areas.

Safety Regulations

All individuals entering the flight line area through the admission gates are subject to search. NAS Pensacola advises attendees to arrive early, pay attention to all signs and announcements and to be patient. The procedures are in place to ensure the safety of all those attending the air show.

Frequently asked questions

Is there a handicap area?

There is a seating section for wheelchairs only (first come, first served). A companion may sit with the wheelchair member, but NAS Pensacola asks that large family groups not take up space that others with handicap needs would like to use.

What time does the show start and end?

Air Show gates open at 8 a.m., both Friday and Saturday, and the show is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. The Blue Angels are the last performers during the day show and are scheduled to perform around 2 p.m.

Other than the air shows, what other attractions will be at the show?

In addition to the Air Show, spectators can enjoy a collection of aircraft on display, virtual games and other attractions/displays at vendor booths, food booths, souvenir booths, and a kids’ fun zone.

Is it a different show each day?

The show schedule is the same each day. Low clouds or high winds can affect the performer’s acts and the show schedule.

What happens if it rains?

Due to performer scheduling, there are no refunds and no rain dates for the event.

What is the temperature at the show?

The average temperature in November is 63 degrees. It can be windy on the tarmac. NAS Pensacola suggests layers as the temperatures can vary from morning to afternoon. The air station asks that you use hats and sunscreen and not umbrellas that obscure the view of people behind you.

What I bring hearing protection?

Yes, hearing protection is highly encouraged for all air show spectators, especially young children. Earplugs will be available for purchase at the air show.

Will an ATM be available?

Yes.

Do the vendors take credit cards?

Some vendors do; however, an ATM will be available on the site.

Is there shade?

General Admission ticket holders will be under an open sky. NAS Pensacola encourages patrons to plan accordingly and bring plenty of sunscreen, hats and sunglasses. NAS Pensacola does not encourage umbrellas as they block the view of other patrons.

Permitted/Prohibited Items

Are wagons and strollers allowed?

Yes. NAS Pensacola reminds patrons that strollers, carriages and wagons cannot take up aisle space in the seating areas and have to be stowed under the bleachers.

Are strollers or wheelchairs available for rent at the show?

At this time there is no vendor renting these items.

Are pets allowed on the airport grounds?

No, pets are not permitted other than service animals. NAS Pensacola said the crowds and noise are not suitable for pets.

Is smoking permitted?

Smoking areas are limited. Smoking is not permitted anywhere on the flight line in the vicinity of aircraft, vendor tents or chalets. There is a smoking area located between the two hangars.

May I bring lawn chairs or blankets?

Chairs and blankets are permitted and recommended for general spectator seating. These items are subject to search. If you have purchased an upgraded flight line ticket or have a Sponsor ticket, seating will be provided in these areas and you will not need to bring your own chairs.

Are coolers allowed at the event?

No.

Will outside food and drinks be allowed?

No. No outside food or beverages are permitted on the flight line except baby bottles (non-glass) and small snack items for young children. NAS Pensacola has a variety of food and beverage vendors available for purchase at the Air Show. Alcoholic beverages will also be available for purchase from Air Show vendors.

Are bags allowed?

Most bags will not be allowed to include backpacks and camera bags. Only small purses and diaper bags will be accepted, and are subject to search. NAS Pensacola asks patrons to bring only what they can hand carry.

Can we bring a pop-up tent?

No, due to safety concerns, pop-up tents are not permitted.

Are there any restrictions on bringing weapons to the event?

No weapons are permitted on NAS Pensacola. Weapons including pocketknives, multi-tools, replica/toy weapons or pepper spray are not permitted and will be confiscated.

Can I bring in photography and camera equipment?

Photography and camera equipment are permitted but must be hand-carried. Also, in order to keep the entry line moving along, you will want to bring only what is absolutely needed. NAS Pensacola asks patrons to be considerate of those trying to view the show and do not block their view by setting up tripods in front of their seats.

Are cell phones, laptop computers and iPads allowed?

Yes.

Are FRS/GMRS radios allowed?

FRS/GMRS radios are permitted. VHF bands and other scanners are also permitted, but transmitters/transceivers are not.

For more information on the show and to reserve seating, click here.