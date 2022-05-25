PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people they believe are using a stolen credit card.

ECSO said on Facebook the man and woman were seen at a business located in the 8900 block of Pensacola Boulevard on Tuesday, May 10. The man and woman were caught on camera using the stolen credit card.

Escambia County Sheriff’s said if you have any information about either of their identities to call them at 850-436-9620.