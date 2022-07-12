PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued nine boaters from the water near the Pensacola Pass in Florida Saturday after a boat submerged into the water, according to a release from the U.S. Coast Guard.

According to a release, Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a “mayday” call at about 10:47 a.m. Saturday, July 9 from the boat, which was a 50-foot Sport Fisher Slow Motion. According to a report, the “recreational vessel” ran aground when all nine boaters jumped overboard.

Watchstanders called the Coast Guard Station in Pensacola and sent a 45-foot Response Boat to the scene since they were already patrolling the area, according to the release. The Coast Guard arrived on scene at 10:56 a.m. and brought all nine people aboard their boat safely.

The people were brought back to Big Lagoon State Park in Pensacola with no reported injuries or “medical concern,” according to release.