ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An 82-year-old Pensacola woman crashed her van into a helicopter at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the woman was trying to find a parking space, “became disoriented” and drove out onto the helicopter pad.

While the woman was trying to drive around the helicopter, the van collided into the rear of the helicopter’s tail rotor.

From looking at the photos provided by FHP, you can see the back left window of the van shattered.

Provided by Florida Highway Patrol

Provided by Florida Highway Patrol

Provided by Florida Highway Patrol

Provided by Florida Highway Patrol

Provided by Florida Highway Patrol

Provided by Florida Highway Patrol

FHP said the helicopter was inspected before its next flight and no one was injured.