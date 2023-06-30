ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An 8-year-old girl from Escambia County, Fla. is missing, according to officials from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Taj Dennis was last seen on Sunday, June 25, on South Corry Field Road. She was last seen wearing jeans and a purple and white t-shirt.

Deputies said she was last seen with her non-custodial mother and is believed to be with her. They may be headed toward the Orlando area, according to officials.

Anyone with information about where the two may be is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency.