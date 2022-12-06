ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly kicking down the door to an Escambia County home and trying to rob them, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies.

Matthew Sonny Thomas, 47, was charged with armed burglary of a dwelling, criminal mischief, grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Dec. 6, deputies responded to a burglary in progress complaint on W. Cervantes Street. Upon arrival, deputies said they spoke with the victim, who said a black male kicked in the front door of her home. The victim said Thomas then came into the living room of her home and started talking about his family living there and how his mother and child were currently missing.

Deputies said they saw Thomas in sleeping-style pants with a blanket wrapped around him. The deputy said while handcuffing Thomas, she observed the handle of a firearm in his right pocket. After running a records check, the deputy said Thomas had eight prior felony convictions.

After running a check on the firearm, the deputy said the Smith and Wesson 40 cal pistol was stolen out of Escambia County.

Thomas was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $125,000 bond.