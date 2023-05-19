ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Five dogs and three cats have died after a house fire that occurred early Friday morning, according to a Facebook post made by Escambia County Fire Rescue.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Friday firefighters were called to a home on John Carroll Drive for a fire. Firefighters arrived and found “heavy flames and smoke” that could be seen from the garage and all the way into the home.

The Pensacola Fire Department was called in and the fire was deemed under control by 3:35 a.m. The home was a total loss.

An investigation was conducted and it was found that the fire was caused by an electrical issue in the power box. That power box was located inside the home. The American Red Crossing is providing assistance to the residents of the home, according to the post.