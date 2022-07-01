ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies said they found more than 700 grams of methamphetamine, a gun and other narcotics when they responded to a Pensacola home on Kyle Drive Tuesday after a woman called ECSO about a man deputies said was threatening her with an unloaded handgun.
Courtney Johnson, 35, faces seven charges, including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and several drug charges. Johnson was booked into the Escambia County Jail and has a $91,000 bond.
Deputies said Johnson threatened a woman with a black handgun, banged it against the wall and told her he would shoot her if there were bullets in the gun, according to a release from ESCO. The woman then left, went to a neighbor’s house and and called the ESCO.
Upon arriving at the scene on June 28, officers discovered Johnson had “discarded” two backpacks, a Puma and another with Batman designs. Johnson denied ownerships of both backpacks, but ESCO said this contradicts eye-witnesses and video proof.
Inside the backpack deputies said they found a black handgun that was stolen in a residential burglary two years ago. As a convicted felon, Johnson could face additional charges for having a stolen firearm. Deputies said they also found 752 grams of methamphetamine, “some” cocaine, a scale and numerous plastic bags in the backpack. Further search discovered “four large mason jars of marijuana” and THC edibles, according to the release.
Johnson was charged with:
- Aggravated assault
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
You can stay ahead of all breaking and local news across the Gulf Coast. To get the latest news from Mobile, Baldwin County and Pensacola, download the WKRG News 5 News App and be sure to turn on push alerts.