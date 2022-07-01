ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies said they found more than 700 grams of methamphetamine, a gun and other narcotics when they responded to a Pensacola home on Kyle Drive Tuesday after a woman called ECSO about a man deputies said was threatening her with an unloaded handgun.

Courtney Johnson, 35, faces seven charges, including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and several drug charges. Johnson was booked into the Escambia County Jail and has a $91,000 bond.

Deputies said Johnson threatened a woman with a black handgun, banged it against the wall and told her he would shoot her if there were bullets in the gun, according to a release from ESCO. The woman then left, went to a neighbor’s house and and called the ESCO.

Upon arriving at the scene on June 28, officers discovered Johnson had “discarded” two backpacks, a Puma and another with Batman designs. Johnson denied ownerships of both backpacks, but ESCO said this contradicts eye-witnesses and video proof.

Inside the backpack deputies said they found a black handgun that was stolen in a residential burglary two years ago. As a convicted felon, Johnson could face additional charges for having a stolen firearm. Deputies said they also found 752 grams of methamphetamine, “some” cocaine, a scale and numerous plastic bags in the backpack. Further search discovered “four large mason jars of marijuana” and THC edibles, according to the release.

Johnson was charged with:

Aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a stolen firearm

Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia