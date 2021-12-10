73-year-old Pensacola man killed while crossing Lillian Highway

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 73-year-old Pensacola man was killed while crossing Lillian Highway at N. 79th Avenue Friday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol reports that at about 5 p.m. on Dec. 10, the man attempted to cross Lillian Highway and walked into the direct path of a pickup truck traveling west. The driver of the pickup was unable to

see the pedestrian in time and avoid the collision, FHP reports.

The man died from his injuries on the scene. The traffic report does not indicate if charges are pending for the driver.