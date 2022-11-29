ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Seven dogs died in a house fire early Tuesday morning, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue.

At 4:24 a.m., on Tuesday, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire at the 200 block of Ehrmann Street.

Upon arrival, ECFR said heavy smoke was showing from the roof of the single-story home. Due to hoarding conditions, ECFR said the fire spread rapidly inside the house.

During the primary search of the home, seven caged dogs were discovered near the fire’s origin. Despite ECFR’s best efforts, they were not able to save the dogs, and all were killed in the fire.

One occupant managed to escape the fire and has been assisted by the American Red Cross.

ECFR said they conducted the investigation and determined the fire was started due to electrical issues in the rear of the home.

Pensacola Fire Department E4, Pensacola Battalion Chief 1 and the American Red Cross provided assistance, as well as Escambia County Fire Rescue units E16, E17, E11, SQ3, L12, BC3 and BC2 responded.