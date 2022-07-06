ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested six people Wednesday morning in connection to stolen cars and car tags, according to a Facebook post from ECSO.

Deputies say they recovered five cars and multiple stolen tags “last week,” including a 2018 Ford F150, a 2004 Jeep Wrangler, a 2007 Pontiac G6, a 2003 Chevy 1500, and a 2005 Toyota Camry.

The following six people were arrested July 6:

Robert Dalton Goodwin, 22

Alyssa Marie Blackburn, 22

Jesse Allen Geoghahan, 26

Frankie Michelle Schultz, 46

Gavin Kyle McCurley, 28

Jeb Stuart Pickford, 42

Goodwin and Schultz were arrested for dealing in stolen property. Blackburn was arrested for petit theft, dealing in stolen property fraud uttering. Geoghahan was arrested for grand theft of a motor vehicle. McCurley was arrested for grand theft of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief and grand theft. Pickford was arrested for failure to appear.