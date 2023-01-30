ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 50-year-old woman from Virginia Beach was hit by a car and killed early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said at around 3:17 a.m., a sedan was traveling westbound on I-10, at mile marker two in the outside lane. They said the woman was walking on I-10 at the same mile marker, on the north shoulder near the edge of the roadway.

“The driver of vehicle one failed to maintain her lane of travel and left the roadway to the right,” FHP said in a release. “Consequently, the front right area of vehicle one collided with the pedestrian.”

According to the release, the 18-year-old driver of the sedan and the 19-year-old passenger did not receive any injuries.