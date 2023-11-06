PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 5-year-old girl has been found in an abandoned vehicle on Mobile Highway, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier today, the ECSO was looking for Isobel Battese, who was last seen in Pensacola.

According to ECSO, she was believed to be with Miracle Armstrong, 23, in a gold 2005 Jeep Liberty with a Florida license plate number CX1287.

This is a photo of Miracle Armstrong, 23, who was believed to be with Isobel Battese, 5 (Escambia County Sheriff’s Office).

Earlier today, Battese and Armstrong were last seen together leaving the 4600 block of Oakland Drive in Pensacola, according to the ECSO.

The sheriff’s office said Armstrong may have been traveling to Atlanta, Georgia, and the suspect may be armed.

Those who have information on Armstrong’s whereabouts should call 911.

