ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Gun Crimes Unit and Warrants Unit said they arrested a man for an active warrant of “fleeing/eluding law enforcement,” and found Methamphetamine, a handgun and other narcotics Friday, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO.
Mako Pert, 35, is a five-time convicted felon and was charged with the following:
- possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- trafficking in Methamphetamine
- possession of a controlled substance (marijuana)
- possession of drug paraphernalia
During the arrest, officers and deputies found the following:
- 21 grams of Methamphetamine
- a handgun with a holster
- marijuana
- digital scale
- cash
Pert is currently being held in the Escambia County Jail with a $147,000 bond.
