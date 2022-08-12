ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Gun Crimes Unit and Warrants Unit said they arrested a man for an active warrant of “fleeing/eluding law enforcement,” and found Methamphetamine, a handgun and other narcotics Friday, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO.

Mako Pert, 35, is a five-time convicted felon and was charged with the following:

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

trafficking in Methamphetamine

possession of a controlled substance (marijuana)

possession of drug paraphernalia

During the arrest, officers and deputies found the following:

21 grams of Methamphetamine

a handgun with a holster

marijuana

digital scale

cash

Pert is currently being held in the Escambia County Jail with a $147,000 bond.