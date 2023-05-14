PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — From tanning at the beach to catching a Minor League Baseball game, there’s a ton to do in Pensacola this summer.

WKRG News 5 has compiled a list of five things to do if you’re heading to Pensacola this summer.

1. Pensacola Beach

Put your toes in the sand at Pensacola Beach. Whether you want to go for a swim, build sand castles or lay out and tan, the beach is the perfect place to spend a warm summer day.

2. 5 Flags Speedway

If you love NASCAR we definitely think you’ll love the races at 5 Flags Speedway. The speedway is home to the famous Snowball Derby and the Demolition Derby and has previously hosted NASCAR races.

3. Gulf Breeze Zoo

Lions and Tigers and Bears, oh my! Not only can you see the animals but the Gulf Breeze Zoo also have an interactive feeding area for people who want to get up close and personal.

4. Sam’s Fun City

Being in the water during a hot summer day is always a good idea. Float around the lazy river or ride down some water slides.

5. Blue Wahoos

It’s America’s favorite past-time! The Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate for the Miami Marlins. Maybe even catch a WKRG Family Sunday game.