ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Five people were taken to local hospitals after a two-vehicle crash Monday night.

First responders were called to the crash at 8:06 p.m. at the intersection of Chemstrand Road and Crooked Oak Drive, according to a Facebook post.

Escambia County Fire Rescue crews arrived on the scene and had to free multiple passengers.

According to ECFR, it took 10 minutes to free two people from a red pickup truck. It took an extra 20 minutes to free the people in the other car because it was in a ravine.

The car kept sliding deeper into the ravine, leading to the battalion chief’s wagon winch being used to stabilize the vehicle.

