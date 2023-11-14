ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Five people were taken to local hospitals after a two-vehicle crash Monday night.
First responders were called to the crash at 8:06 p.m. at the intersection of Chemstrand Road and Crooked Oak Drive, according to a Facebook post.
Escambia County Fire Rescue crews arrived on the scene and had to free multiple passengers.
According to ECFR, it took 10 minutes to free two people from a red pickup truck. It took an extra 20 minutes to free the people in the other car because it was in a ravine.
The car kept sliding deeper into the ravine, leading to the battalion chief’s wagon winch being used to stabilize the vehicle.
INCIDENT LOCATION:
ALSO ON WKRG.com: Escambia County English teacher arrested in connection with Tennessee shooting