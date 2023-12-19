PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department will add cameras at multiple traffic lights to help track red-light violations.

The following intersections will get cameras:

9th and Bayou on the north, south, east and west approaches.

9th and Airport on the north, south, east and west approaches.

9th and Fairfield on the east and westbound approaches.

9th and Gregory on the westbound approach.

Davis and Fairfield on the east and westbound approaches.

The cameras will catch people driving through a red light and turning left on a red light, police said.

A study conducted by NovoaGlobal, a manufacturer of traffic enforcement solutions, helped the department determine where to place the red-light cameras.

Analyzing crash data from the past 10 years helped inform the decision to install cameras at the selected intersections, police said.