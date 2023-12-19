PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department will add cameras at multiple traffic lights to help track red-light violations.
The following intersections will get cameras:
- 9th and Bayou on the north, south, east and west approaches.
- 9th and Airport on the north, south, east and west approaches.
- 9th and Fairfield on the east and westbound approaches.
- 9th and Gregory on the westbound approach.
- Davis and Fairfield on the east and westbound approaches.
The cameras will catch people driving through a red light and turning left on a red light, police said.
A study conducted by NovoaGlobal, a manufacturer of traffic enforcement solutions, helped the department determine where to place the red-light cameras.
Analyzing crash data from the past 10 years helped inform the decision to install cameras at the selected intersections, police said.