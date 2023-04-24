ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Five people were taken to the hospital after two cars rolled over in a crash on New Warrington Road off-ramp in Escambia County, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said an 18-year-old from Pensacola was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 24. Inside the car was also a 19-year-old from Pensacola.

They were traveling north in the left lane of the New Warrington Spur approaching the Mobile Highway exit.

A 17-year-old from Gulf Shores, Ala. was driving a Nissan Xterra also traveling north, but in the right lane. A 16-year-old from Milton and 17-year-old from Pace were also inside the Xterra.

The driver of the Mitsubishi tried changing lanes into the right lane and cut off the Nissan. This caused both cars to overturn and roll.

The Mitsubishi rolled roughly 170 feet before landing on its roof. The Nissan rolled roughly 480 feet.

All five people in the two cars were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Mitsubishi was cited for improper lane change.