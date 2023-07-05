PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people were shot on Pensacola Beach Tuesday night, around 10:30, in what the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office believes started as an argument near the Gulfside Pavilion.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting in the Casino Beach parking lot.

According to ECSO, a man was located in the parking lot with a gun shot wound to his right foot. Another male left the scene and was driven to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his hip.

Deputies say two vehicles were located at the scene, and one of the vehicles had three firearms inside the vehicle in plain view.

Both vehicles were seized and no specific suspect information was given by the victims. The sheriff’s office believes this is an isolated incident.