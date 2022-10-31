ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The fourth man involved in an alleged drugging and raping of an underage girl in Pensacola has been arrested, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies.

Jason McBride, 34, was charged with sexual assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

WKRG News 5 previously reported on the three other men charged in connection with the incident.

Emmanuel Blackburne, 33; Ibrahim Al-Ansari, 30; and Ralph Etienne, 31, were all arrested on Oct. 4.

The 30-page arrest report details a night which the alleged victim said started at a bar in uptown Pensacola with several friends of hers from her work and led to unwanted sex with two men at a house on Hummingbird Lane.

The girl said a man known as Jason [McBride] and another man known as Emmanuel were with her friends when she entered the bar shortly before midnight on Aug. 3.

The girl said one of her friends purchased a pineapple-flavored drink for her. She said she was in control of her drink at all times and never left it.

The girl said they left the bar after 30 to 60 minutes because Al-Ansari and another man got into a fight.

The arrest report said McBride drove the girl and her friend back to his house on Hummingbird Lane in Pensacola where they walked through the house and immediately got into a hot tub. While in the hot tub, the girl said Blackburne started making sexual advances which made her feel uncomfortable. She said she felt like her brain was dead and she was not able to have thoughts, which caused her to believe she had been drugged.

The girl said she had a vague memory of later being in a shower with Blackburne and then moving to the bedroom. The girl alleged Blackburne and McBride then took turns having sex with her. The girl said she was trying to push them away but could not move.

McBride was booked into the Escambia County Jail on Oct. 21, and was released on Oct. 22. His bond amount was $81,000.