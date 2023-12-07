PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The “Pack the Pirate Ship” event returns to Pensacola for the fourth year.

The food drive is put on by the Krewe of Lafitte, Astro Lincoln, Joe Patti’s Seafood and Manna, all organizations teaming up to help fight hunger in the Escambia County community.

They are accepting nonperishable food items and monetary donations. Volunteers will be at the event to unload the items from donors.

Manna Food Pantries, an organization to help the hungry in the Northwest Florida area, needs the following items:

Chicken and Tuna (canned and pouches)

Canned dinners (including stew and chicken-and-dumplings)

Peanut Butter (1 pound jar and individual cups)

Vegetables (canned and peel-off plastic tops)

Microwaveable Dinners (like Hormel Compleats)

Oatmeal (boxes of single-serve packets)

Fruit in 100% juice (canned and peel-off plastic tops)

The event will take place on Dec. 15 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 6350 Pensacola Boulevard in Car City and 524 S. B Street.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: SFPD increasing patrols as holiday shopping picks up