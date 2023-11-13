PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The fourth annual Navy Point Christmas Parade is set for Sunday, Dec. 3, at Navy Point Triangle Park.

Neighbors and surrounding communities are invited to participate and bring their bicycles, wagons, strollers, skateboards and golf carts. The event is also kid and pet-friendly.

Kids will also get the chance to take photos with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

Horse-mounted police officers and a local fire truck will also be in attendance alongside numerous carolers.

A pre-parade party will begin at 11 a.m. with the parade starting at 1:30 p.m.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Baldwin Co. 911 begins address verification project