PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 45-year-old man is dead after crashing his car into a tree overnight Wednesday in Pensacola.

According to officials with the Pensacola Police Department, around midnight a 45-year-old man crashed his car into a tree at N. 9th Ave., and E. Lakeview Ave.

After the wreck, officials said the man was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officers said there were no other vehicles involved in the accident.

