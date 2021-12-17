42 kids benefit from ECSO’s Shop With A Cop this Christmas

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Christmas came a bit early for a few dozen kids in Escambia County, Florida during the annual Shop With A Cop at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

They rode to the sheriff’s office in a patrol car. The inside of the sheriff’s office was transformed into a “winter wonderland” with lights and decorations.

“We work with our school resource officers and we work with our schools,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said. “So every middle and every elementary school here in Escambia County chooses one child and that’s how we come up with the number of kids then we work with our sponsors to make sure we can make this Christmas the best it can be.”

Each child put together a “wish list” then sheriff’s deputies went to Walmart, grabbed their shopping carts and worked to make those wishes come true.

Ransom Middle School student Kailyn Wiggins is one of these kids. It’s been a tough year after her dad passed away. She left with a soft chair that she said was comfortable and a big bag of gifts. She’s grateful and said she really felt appreciated.

“It’s just great to see their face, the look on their face and know you’re doing something, you’re making a difference,” Simmons said.

