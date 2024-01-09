ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after they say four people were shot during a home invasion on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call early Tuesday morning on Bainbridge Avenue off Gulf Beach Highway.

When they arrived, deputies found one person shot inside a vehicle and another person shot inside a mobile home.

Those two people were transported to the hospital. While receiving treatment, two other people showed up at different hospitals with gunshot wounds.

ECSO connected the four people to the shooting at the mobile home on Bainbridge Avenue. They believe two of the individuals entered the residence and dozens of shots were exchanged between the four people.

ECSO continues to investigate what the motive was and who fired first. None of the four people’s injuries appear to be life-threatening.