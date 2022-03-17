PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue units helped Pensacola Beach lifeguards pull four struggling swimmers from the waters at Gulf Side walkover 27A, according to an ECFR Facebook post.

When ECFR units arrived, lifeguards had already made contact with the struggling swimmers. ECFR units used Waverunners to assist lifeguards bringing the swimmers back to shore.

Two swimmers were taken to a hospital. No word at this time on their condition.

In the Facebook post, ECFR commended the rescue work of the Pensacola Beach lifeguards.