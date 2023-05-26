ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Four people were arrested after they were seen breaking into a room at a hotel Friday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Photos show deputies recovered a gun and some marijuana.

Deputies were called to the 6900 block of Pensacola Boulevard for a call about a break-in. They arrived at the location and eventually found the suspects at a different, nearby hotel.

The four suspects have pending charges for burglary, possession of a firearm during a felony, criminal mischief, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.