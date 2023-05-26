PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two adults and two children were hospitalized early Friday morning after a house fire on Tippin Avenue, according to a release from the Pensacola Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the home at around 5:49 a.m. on Friday, March 26. Crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home, according to the release.

Firefighters, along with officers from the Pensacola Police Department, located the four people and rescued them through a window.

“This was an incredibly difficult fire response, and I am so proud of our PFD team for their rapid response time and quick action to perform lifesaving rescues in extremely dangerous fire conditions,” Pensacola Fire Chief Ginny Cranor said. “They demonstrated exceptional bravery and professionalism, employing aggressive firefighting tactics and strategies to rescue these citizens in their time of need.”

PFD, PPD and Escambia County EMS provided medical aid to the victims before they were transported to a local hospital.

According to the release, there was “severe fire damage” to the home and the cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosive Investigations Unit.