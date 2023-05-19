PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County is warning the public to avoid contact with wild and stray animals after three people were exposed to a rabid fox this month. One was also exposed to a rabid bat.

According to the release, raccoons, bats and foxes, and unvaccinated cats are the animals “most frequently diagnosed with rabies” in Florida.

“Rabies is a potentially fatal disease. It is important not to handle wild animals, to be aware of unusual acting animals, and to keep pets vaccinated against rabies,” said Marie Mott, Administrator of the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County.

How is rabies transmitted?

According to the release, rabies can be transmitted through exposure to the saliva through a bite, scratch or contact with an animal’s eye, nose or mouth.

How to protect yourself from possible exposure:

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets and livestock

Do not allow your pets to run free

Spay or neuter your pets

Do not handle, feed or attract wild animals with outdoor food sources

Never adopt wild animals

Prevent bats from entering living quarters

For more information, click here. You can also contact DOH-Escambia at 850-595-6700.