ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — First responders in Escambia County worked to save campers from floodwaters near Escambia River.

On Feb. 7 around11:30a.m., Escambia County firefighters and deputies were called to a “primitive camping site” at Cotton Lake Road to help several campers and a dog who were stuck in floodwaters.

One camper was suffering from a medical emergency at the time of the flooding. Firefighters were able to rush this person to shore using a boat.

As for the three other campers and their dog, they were taken to land with a high-water rescue vehicle. The person rescued by boat, was then placed in an ambulance and taken to a hospital.