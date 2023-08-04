PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Four people were arrested in connection with multiple recent acts of anti-Semitic vandalism around Pensacola, according to a release from the Pensacola Police Department.

Three of the people arrested are under the age of 18. The fourth, Kessler Ferry, is an 18-year-old. Ferry is charged with one count of felony criminal mischief enhanced to a hate crime. The four teenagers accumulated 24 charges for the multiple vandalisms.

Most of the incidents involved buildings being graffitied with anti-Semitic messages and symbols. Two of the incidents involved bricks being thrown into Jewish places of worship with anti-Semitic messages on them.

City of Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said in the release, “We will not tolerate hate crimes in the City of Pensacola. I greatly appreciate our PPD’s superb investigative work in recent days that clearly delivers an important message: if you conduct cowardly acts of hate in this city in an attempt to hurt or intimidate, we will find you and bring you to justice.”