PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pain at the pump continued Tuesday in Pensacola, with $4.89 the highest per gallon price reported in the city, according to Gas Buddy. The lowest price listed in Pensacola was $3.87. The average was $4.11.

While prices have risen in Escambia County, the county’s average of $4.071 is lower than the Florida average of $4.150, according to AAA. AAA reports that the average price for gas in Florida is less than the national average of $4.173.

Here’s AAA’s Pensacola gas prices as of Tuesday, March 8:

AAA Statistics: Regular Mid Premium Diesel Current Avg. $4.088 $4.390 $4.679 $4.695 Monday Avg. $4.043 $4.334 $4.614 $4.553 Week Ago Avg. $3.530 $3.852 $4.159 $3.915 Month Ago Avg. $3.360 $3.666 $3.976 $3.671 Year Ago Avg. $2.706 $3.027 $3.336 $2.847

As prices continue to rise, we pulled some tips from the American Automobile Association (AAA) about how you can save money on fuel.

AAA tips to save money on fuel:

Bad driving isn’t just unsafe. It’s expensive. Studies have repeatedly shown that personal driving habits are the single biggest factor that affects vehicle fuel consumption. Adopting new and improved driving behaviors can contribute to significant savings at the gas pump. Here are some simple ways drivers can improve fuel efficiency: