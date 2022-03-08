PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pain at the pump continued Tuesday in Pensacola, with $4.89 the highest per gallon price reported in the city, according to Gas Buddy. The lowest price listed in Pensacola was $3.87. The average was $4.11.
While prices have risen in Escambia County, the county’s average of $4.071 is lower than the Florida average of $4.150, according to AAA. AAA reports that the average price for gas in Florida is less than the national average of $4.173.
Here’s AAA’s Pensacola gas prices as of Tuesday, March 8:
|AAA Statistics:
|Regular
|Mid
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$4.088
|$4.390
|$4.679
|$4.695
|Monday Avg.
|$4.043
|$4.334
|$4.614
|$4.553
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.530
|$3.852
|$4.159
|$3.915
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.360
|$3.666
|$3.976
|$3.671
|Year Ago Avg.
|$2.706
|$3.027
|$3.336
|$2.847
As prices continue to rise, we pulled some tips from the American Automobile Association (AAA) about how you can save money on fuel.
AAA tips to save money on fuel:
Bad driving isn’t just unsafe. It’s expensive. Studies have repeatedly shown that personal driving habits are the single biggest factor that affects vehicle fuel consumption. Adopting new and improved driving behaviors can contribute to significant savings at the gas pump. Here are some simple ways drivers can improve fuel efficiency:
- Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.
- Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.
- Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.
- Minimize your use of air conditioning.
- Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.
- Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.
- Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.
- Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.
- When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.
- When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.