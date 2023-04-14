PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — A third person has died a week after being rescued from a rip current.

Rashad Williams, a 12-year-old boy from Atlanta, died Thursday at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, according to family.

Two others, Chuck Johnson and 16-year-old Bryce Brooks, both from Atlanta, died trying to save Williams. One other boy, Williams’ friend, was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

A friend of Williams’ mother has started a fundraiser as they try to bring him back home to Georgia and make funeral arrangements.