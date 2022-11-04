PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Zarzaur Law is partnering with the Pensacola Table Tennis Club to host “Ping Pong on Palafox” for the third year in a row.

This event is an outdoor community sporting event which will be held on the street at the intersection of Palafox and Romana Streets in Downtown Pensacola. It will include a table tennis “ping pong” tournament for all ages and levels including games, refreshments and more.

The round robin tournament will kick off at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 5, with kids and adult divisions with cash prizes for the winners. Players can be anywhere from kids, novice recreational weekend players and competitive club members. The first 50 people that register are guaranteed a “swag bag.”

New this year to the event is a free table tennis clinic for kids at 9 a.m..

The Pensacola Table Tennis Club members will be officiating the tournament. The non-profit club and regulation table are located inside the Fricker Community Center.

“We invite anyone who loves the game to attend and learn more about the sport. PTTC has been a USATT affiliated club since 1996 and has been growing ever since. We are really excited to once again partner with Zarzaur Law, PA and bring this tournament to our city and show everyone what table tennis is about in a unique and fun way. Most people think they can only see table tennis on tv or during the Olympics, but you can watch and play right here in Pensacola.” PTTC President L.A. Johnston

Spectators can watch for free and try their hand at playing for fun. For more information, click here.