PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The 3rd annual Hunger Games is Saturday, Oct. 15 in Pensacola. The event will take place at Harley Davidson on Pensacola Boulevard. Nine local food trucks and friendly will compete for a good cause.

Each year the Hunger Games selects a different charity to donate to. Previous foundations include Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Habitat for Humanity and more. This year’s recipient is Bagdad Elementary school.

“We saw a need in Bagdad and this is how we filled it,’ said Hunger Games founder and Co-Owner of 3D Eats Sean DeSmet.

DeSmet started the Hunger Games as a friendly competition between the food trucks, but this year it’s all about bringing everyone together. Bill Davis, owner of Texan Bs BBQ, is participating in this year’s Hunger Games.

“We’re trying to raise some money for the teachers there because it’s so hard these days with teachers having to buy extra school supplies and things like that so we’re trying to help them out,” said Davis.

The day will include eating competitions, a DJ, bouncy houses and craft venders. DeSmets said the event will also include a raffle. The winner will walk away with a $500 cash prize.

The Hunger Games will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.