ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — 37-year-old male pedestrian is dead after a crash on I-10 in Escambia County, Wednesday morning.

According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, a 64-year-old Pensacola man was traveling in a pickup truck near mile marker 11, when he collided with the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was traveling adjacent to the truck, according to FHP.

The accident happened around 4:54 AM Wednesday.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead by Escambia County EMS.