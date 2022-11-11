PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 37-year-old man is dead after a crash on U.S. 90 and Guidy Lane in Escambia County early Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said at approximately 4:45 a.m., on Friday, a tan Ford pickup truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy. 90A approaching Guidy Lane in the outside lane. A black Nissan sedan was traveling southbound on Guidy Lane approaching U.S. Hwy. 90A in the left turn lane. As the sedan entered the intersection to make a left turn onto U.S. Hwy. 90A, the pickup truck entered the intersection, where they collided.

FHP said the driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on scene. They said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the pickup truck was charged with driving without a driver’s license and failure to stop at a steady red traffic signal.