ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for seven people after five homes were raided by the ESCO Narcotics Unit June 15.

According to a release, officers within ESCO found several pounds of meth, a large amount of Fentanyl, cash, guns and other illegal drugs while conducting a massive raid as part of an ongoing investigation. ESCO said they seized close to $100,000 in jewelry and $17,947 in cash while taking 10 guns off the street in the process.

On June 15, ESCO Narcotics teamed up with SWAT to carry out the raid at five different homes. Three of the homes are located on the 3800-block of West Jordan Street while the other two are on the 2400-block of West Belmont Street and the 8000-block of Cayenne Way, according to a release.

Officials said this was carried out with the help of the United States Postal Inspectors Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Pensacola Police Department and the United States Army – National Guard.

Drugs, guns and several other items were seized during the raid:

3 1/2 pounds of methamphetamine

1 pound of marijuana

32 grams of Fentanyl

8.1 grams of cocaine

8.5 grams of marijuana edibles

13.4 grams of MDMA

4.2 grams of Heroin

5.6 grams of Oxycodone

a “quantity” of Promethazine

2 pints of Promethazine mixed with Codeine

$17,947 in cash

$100,000 in jewelry

10 guns

‘other assets’

Investigators seized five vehicles, which are believed to be used in the drug trade:

2021 Maserati utility vehicle

2021 Mitsubishi SUV

2019 Toyota Camry

2019 Nissan SUV

2019 Honda

Deputies within the ESCO are looking for seven people who have active felony narcotics warrants:

Marcus Faggard, 51

Kellie Langley, 40

Larry Hartley, 34

Andrea Howard, 33

Cubie Ball, 32

Anthony Moore, 29

Kewauntez Matthews, 29

Seven people have active narcotics warrants following a five house raid June 15.

ESCO officials seized 10 guns.

ESCO officials seized close to $100,000 in jewelry.

Upon the raid, five vehicles including a 2021 Maserati, were seized.

Narcotics investigators located 3 ½ pounds of methamphetamine, a pound of marijuana, 32 grams of Fentanyl, 8.1 grams of cocaine, 8.5 grams of marijuana edibles, 13.4 grams of MDMA, 4.2 grams of Heroin, 5.6 grams of Oxycodone, a quantity of Promethazine and two pints of Promethazine with Codeine mixed.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.