PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Registered voters in Florida will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in the primary election.

More than 13,000 people voted early in Escambia County, a record in a primary. More than 18,000 people mailed their ballots in. That’s a total of more than 31,000 votes cast before Election Day in the county.

Several polling locations have changed or closed since the last election. Click here to find out where you should vote and what you need to take with you to cast your ballot.

On the ballot across Northwest Florida are races for U.S. Senate, U.S Congress in District 1, Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General and Agriculture Commissioner. Locally, there are school board, city council and county commission races.

Four candidates are running to be Pensacola mayor: Jewel Cannada-Wynn, Steve Sharp, Sherri Myers and D.C. Reeves. If none of them get more than 50% of the vote, the top two will be on the ballot in November.

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson is not running for re-election but he wants everyone to get out and vote.

“We encourage you to vote and get out there and do your civic duty,” said Robinson. “These candidates have spent a lot of time, they’ve spent a lot of time working on this. Certainly, they look forward to seeing you make your selection.”

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.