ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County, Pensacola, and Gulf Breeze officials started their trip south towards Clarke County Florida Saturday morning, according to Facebook posts from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Pensacola Police Department. The three agencies are bringing a total of 31 people including members of the ECSO disaster response team, police officers, and deputies.

ECSO announced they were headed for Hurricane Ian relief Friday afternoon to “aid the victims in Charlotte Counter who have been devastated.”

“Yesterday we loaded up our trucks with donations from our friends at the Pensacola’s Finest Foundation and Hanto & Clarke,” reads the post from Pensacola PD. “From diapers to socks, soap to toothbrushes – we know many will be starting over from scratch.”

The PPD is sending a refrigerated truck, fuel truck, smokers, generators, communications, and a restroom trailer. The drive is about 15 hours and the group left early Saturday morning.

You can help Hurricane Ian victims by participating in WKRG’s and the American Red Cross Telethon on Wednesday, Oct. 5. You can also donate online.